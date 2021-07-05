BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on July 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BSTZ opened at $41.94 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06.

