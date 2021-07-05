BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

