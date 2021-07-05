BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $942.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 942 ($12.31) and last traded at GBX 941.88 ($12.31), with a volume of 21131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 939 ($12.27).

The firm has a market cap of £890.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 894.

In other news, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

