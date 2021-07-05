BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE BUI opened at $25.97 on Monday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.