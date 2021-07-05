Blockmason Credit Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $339,912.71 and approximately $133.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.94 or 0.08005840 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

