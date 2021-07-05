Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

