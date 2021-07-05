BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BMTX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

