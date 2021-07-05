BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of DMB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $15.08.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
