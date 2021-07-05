BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of DMB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

