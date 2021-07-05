BOScoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $5.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 476% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

