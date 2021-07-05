Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $660,616.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $18.23 million and $660,616.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00394887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.77 or 0.01254462 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,285 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

