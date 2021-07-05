Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Scientific by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 439.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

