Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Scientific by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 439.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,441,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.