Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.20. 338,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,461. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

