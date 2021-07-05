Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $29.70 Million in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,500,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,698,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 4.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,330,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,634,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.