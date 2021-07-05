Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $882,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,670,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $58,829,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072 in the last 90 days.

NYSE AI traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,299. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

