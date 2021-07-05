Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 6,196.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $574.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

