Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

BMY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,884,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

