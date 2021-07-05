Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

