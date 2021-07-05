Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. ASGN reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $543,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

