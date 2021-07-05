Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report $10.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $16.49 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,087. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

