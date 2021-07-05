Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 195,127 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

