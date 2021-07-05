Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

