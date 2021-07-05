Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.80 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $753,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,432.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

