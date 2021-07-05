Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

CCO stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

