Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $4.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $4.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.40. Cummins posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.