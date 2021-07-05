Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,201,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,018,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 740,852 shares of company stock worth $6,101,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.