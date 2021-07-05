Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.27. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $17.21. 1,792,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,586. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

