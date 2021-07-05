Brokerages Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $69.50

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.04. 141,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

