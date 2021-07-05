Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $28.71

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 5,754,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,016,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

