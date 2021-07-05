Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $374.25

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MDB traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.01. 1,082,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,509 shares of company stock valued at $113,645,525. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

