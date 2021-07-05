Brokers Set Expectations for Tenneco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Tenneco stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 251,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $2,735,775.18. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

