Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,281. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

