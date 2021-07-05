Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

