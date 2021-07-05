Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.09% of Bunge worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3,631.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bunge by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,989. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

