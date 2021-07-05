Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,347. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.