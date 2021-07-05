Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURBY. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

