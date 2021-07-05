Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

BURL opened at $331.93 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

