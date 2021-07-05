Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $761.03 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,907,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,815,250 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.03% of Enbridge worth $761,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,308.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 178,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

