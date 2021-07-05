Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,779 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Flowserve worth $255,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

