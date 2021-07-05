Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 207,553 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,553 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $110,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

