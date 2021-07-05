Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 496,926 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $136,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after buying an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

PGR stock opened at $98.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

