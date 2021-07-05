CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00138074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00166098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.63 or 1.00254383 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

