Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

CFW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TSE CFW traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.20. 21,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.53. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. Research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

