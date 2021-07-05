Canaccord Genuity Boosts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $36.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

ASPN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

