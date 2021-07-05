Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$363.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE CP traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$95.07. 63,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,996. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$68.68 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

