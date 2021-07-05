Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 119.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Cannae worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

