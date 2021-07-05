Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $278.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

