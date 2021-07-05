Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 9,245 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.