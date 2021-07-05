Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE BHVN opened at $99.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

