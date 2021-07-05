Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $11.77 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,880 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.