Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $19.05 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,787,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 168,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

